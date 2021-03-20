French PM takes AstraZeneca vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday in an event that was broadcast live on French TV as part of efforts to restore public confidence in the vaccine.

Castex, 55, received the jab at the Begin military hospital near Paris as France’s medical regulator Haute Autorité de Santé ruled on Friday that use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in France could resume after a suspension of several days, but said it should only be given to people aged 55 and older.

eFrench Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55-years-old, reacts as he is vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Hopital d?Instruction des Armees Begin, in Saint-Mande, on the outskirts of Paris, on March 19, 2021 (Photo by THOMAS COEX / POOL / AFP) EPA-EFE/THOMAS COEX / POOL

The PM said on Thursday that he would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a bid to restore public confidence in the product after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the jab was “safe and effective”, and not associated with a higher blood clot risk after days of confusion.

Reported on France24

Like this: Like Loading...