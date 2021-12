Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) – France’s Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator said on Friday that COVID-19 boosters could be administered three months after the first full course of shots.

The new recommendation was issued as part of an ongoing effort to try to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country.

Photo – Elderly people arrive to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON