French retailer Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products to tackle inflation

French supermarket retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 everyday products from tinned sardines to rice and washing up liquid, it said on Monday, joining other companies striving to help consumers cope with soaring inflation.

The moves follow pressure from President Emmanuel Macron’s government for business to do more to curb rising prices.

Facing the prospect of a supertax on their record profits, French oil major TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM took further steps in July to cut prices. TotalEnergies said it would reduce fuel prices at its service stations across France from Sept. 1 until the end of the year, while CMA CGM said it would cut shipping fees by 750 euros ($751) per container for imports to France from Asia.

Carrefour said it would freeze prices until Nov. 30 on a variety of products, ranging from food items to healthcare products and clothing.

In the face of surging inflation, other retailers have also targetted consumers’ concerns about the cost of living with their own promotional campaigns.

via Reuters