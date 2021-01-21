French state ready to help Eurostar, in talks with UK over matter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The French state is ready to help Eurostar – whose business has been hit hard by COVID-19 travel restrictions – and is in talks with the British government over the matter, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Eurostar runs the London to Paris and London to Brussels rail services that go under the Channel Tunnel.

Main Photo: A logo of Eurostar train company at the terminal in Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

