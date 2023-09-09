Fresh upsurge in Italy of COVID cases, up 44% in a week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There has been a fresh and largely unexpected upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Italy which have risen by 44% in the last week, the weekly bulletin from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) revealed.

The number of new cases rose to 21,309, up from 14,866 last week, according to the bulletin, which said however that “the infection remains low, although it has been increasing for three weeks”.

The incidence also rose to 31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 24 last week.

There was a slight growth in hospitalisations in the general medical area at 3% compared to 2.7% last week with a total of 1,872 beds occupied.

There was a slight increase in the occupation of intensive care (0.6% compared to 0.4% in the previous survey) where 49 people were admitted.

Via ANSA

