From fiction to reality – Gomorrah actor arrested for drug trafficking

From fiction to reality. Salvatore Abbruzzese, who featured in Matteo Garrone’s film Gomorrah, when he acted as Totò, was arrested in the so-called Case Dei Puffi, an agglomeration of popular houses in the Scampia district.

The 26-year-old, had acted in 2008 in Matteo Garrone’s film “Gomorrah”. At the time of filming he was 13 years old and had acted in the role of Totò, the boy who took the shopping to Maria played by Maria Nazionale, at the Vele di Scampia, then forced to betray the woman because he was a member of a rival clan, thus killing her .

The man was caught selling doses of narcotics to some customers.

This is not the first time that some of the interpreters of the cult film end up in handcuffs. Before Abbruzzese, there were seven actors in “Gomorrah”, based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano, who ended up in prison for various crimes.

Among them Pjamaa Azize, who in some scenes had played the part of a pusher, an activity for which he was also arrested in reality. Then Nicola Battaglia, one of the boys subjected to the test of fire by Salvatore Russo, who also ended up in prison in 2018 for trafficking. Giovanni Venosa, belonging to the eponymous clan part of the Casalesi, who in the film played the part of the boss who instructed two boys not to engage in criminal activities in its territory and Bernardino Terracciano, boss “Uncle Bernardino” in the film, sentenced to life imprisonment for double murder.



Salvatore Abbruzzese was found in possession of cobret, heroin and cocaine.

Totò is also the protagonist, at the beginning of the film of an initiation rite, in fact the camorristi shoot him in the chest, making him wear a bulletproof vest.

After his debut in Gomorrah, nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and winner of the Grand Jury Prize, Abbruzzese had a few other minor roles in some films.

