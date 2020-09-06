From the frontline to the Venice Festival red-carpet and honoured – The Story of Alessia Bonari

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Alessia Bonari’s image with the face marked by the mask during grueling shifts in the Covid department in the Lombardia hospital, had made the rounds on the web, making her a symbol of the fight against the Coronavirus.
Her ‘role’ was awarded by the Venice Festival organisers as the city council gave her the “character of the year” award.
Her photo with the face marked by the bruises of the mask caused after an interminable shift in a Covid department had gone viral on March 9th, when the lockdown had just begun.
This week Alessia Bonari, 23 years old, a nurse at the Milan hospital who has become the symbol of the fight against the coronavirus, paraded with pride on the red carpet where she received the ‘Person of The Year’ award from Tiziana Rocca.