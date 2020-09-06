Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Italy

From the frontline to the Venice Festival red-carpet and honoured – The Story of Alessia Bonari

Alessia Bonari’s image with the face marked by the mask during grueling shifts in the Covid department in the Lombardia hospital, had made the rounds on the web, making her a symbol of the fight against the Coronavirus.

Her ‘role’ was awarded by the Venice Festival organisers as the city council gave her the “character of the year” award.


Her photo with the face marked by the bruises of the mask caused after an interminable shift in a Covid department had gone viral on March 9th, when the lockdown had just begun.

Sono i un'infermiera e in questo momento mi trovo ad affrontare questa emergenza sanitaria. Ho paura anche io, ma non di andare a fare la spesa, ho paura di andare a lavoro. Ho paura perché la mascherina potrebbe non aderire bene al viso, o potrei essermi toccata accidentalmente con i guanti sporchi, o magari le lenti non mi coprono nel tutto gli occhi e qualcosa potrebbe essere passato. Sono stanca fisicamente perché i dispositivi di protezione fanno male, il camice fa sudare e una volta vestita non posso più andare in bagno o bere per sei ore. Sono stanca psicologicamente, e come me lo sono tutti i miei colleghi che da settimane si trovano nella mia stessa condizione, ma questo non ci impedirà di svolgere il nostro lavoro come abbiamo sempre fatto. Continuerò a curare e prendermi cura dei miei pazienti, perché sono fiera e innamorata del mio lavoro. Quello che chiedo a chiunque stia leggendo questo post è di non vanificare lo sforzo che stiamo facendo, di essere altruisti, di stare in casa e così proteggere chi è più fragile. Noi giovani non siamo immuni al coronavirus, anche noi ci possiamo ammalare, o peggio ancora possiamo far ammalare. Non mi posso permettere il lusso di tornarmene a casa mia in quarantena, devo andare a lavoro e fare la mia parte. Voi fate la vostra, ve lo chiedo per favore.

This week Alessia Bonari, 23 years old, a nurse at the Milan hospital who has become the symbol of the fight against the coronavirus, paraded with pride on the red carpet where she received the ‘Person of The Year’ award from Tiziana Rocca.

Alessia Bonari, the nurse of a hospital in Milan, poses on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2020. (issued 06 September) Alessia became the symbol of the fight against the Covid-19 when a photo of her, taken at the beginning of March with the lockdown just started, showed his face swollen because of the protective mask worn during a very long shift of work, became viral on the Web.
EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
