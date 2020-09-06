From the frontline to the Venice Festival red-carpet and honoured – The Story of Alessia Bonari

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alessia Bonari’s image with the face marked by the mask during grueling shifts in the Covid department in the Lombardia hospital, had made the rounds on the web, making her a symbol of the fight against the Coronavirus.

Her ‘role’ was awarded by the Venice Festival organisers as the city council gave her the “character of the year” award.



Her photo with the face marked by the bruises of the mask caused after an interminable shift in a Covid department had gone viral on March 9th, when the lockdown had just begun.

This week Alessia Bonari, 23 years old, a nurse at the Milan hospital who has become the symbol of the fight against the coronavirus, paraded with pride on the red carpet where she received the ‘Person of The Year’ award from Tiziana Rocca.

Alessia Bonari, the nurse of a hospital in Milan, poses on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2020. (issued 06 September) Alessia became the symbol of the fight against the Covid-19 when a photo of her, taken at the beginning of March with the lockdown just started, showed his face swollen because of the protective mask worn during a very long shift of work, became viral on the Web.

EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Like this: Like Loading...