Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Italian footballers Massimo Ambrosini, Massimiliano Oddo and Christian Vieri were photographed in Parco Sempione in Milan, as they took their children for a walk in their push chairs.

Ambrosini shared this unusual photo of the three players on his Instagram account.

In his post the former Milan captain remarked how times changed, when up to few years ago they rand and chased a ball, while today they walk and ‘folllow’ a pushchair.

Like this: Like Loading...