Frontex reports increase of 158% in migrant arrivals in Central Mediterranean

The number of migrants who arrived on the central Mediterranean route mainly to Italy rose by 158% in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year, EU border agency Frontex reported Friday.

The central Mediterranean route is the route most followed by migrants arriving in Europe in the first five months of the year, Frontex said, pointing out that between January and May there were more than 50,300 arrivals, 158% more than in the same period last year, accounting for about half of the total arrivals.

Overall, the arrivals of migrants in Europe via the various routes followed grew by 12%, Frontex reported, precisely because of the increased flow on the central Mediterranean route leading mainly to Italy.

Via ANSA

