Full confidence in country’s institutions, PM says after Muscat raid / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 20 January 2022

Morning Briefing

Full confidence in country’s institutions – PM

PM Robert Abela said he had full confidence in the country’s institutions but insisted that these had to exercise that confidence solely for the administration of justice “and nothing else”. He was reacting to news of a search at former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home early in the morning, related to the Vitals deal. Muscat said he was upset with the “needless theatrics” that he said were possibly designed to “humiliate” him. PN leader Bernard Grech referred to Muscat’s comments, adding that the former PM “is implying that Abela intervened with the police to humiliate him”. (Times of Malta)

Konrad Mizzi defends Electrogas deal

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi put up another staunch defence of the Electrogas project in another stormy session of the Public Accounts Committee. Mizzi said he had no knowledge of 17 Black or MAcbridge, the companies listed as target clients to his Panama company, adding that he received no money illegal. Mizzi sought to turn the tables accusing PAC chair Beppe Fenech Adami of being untouchable. “There was no corruption or intention to do so. I never received any money. I have nothing to do with 17 Black and Macbridge and only got to know about them when they were outed by newspapers. I only got to know Yorgen Fenech owned 17 Black when his name was in the media. I cannot answer anything about them,” Mizzi said. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: Five persons died while Covid-19 positive over the past 24 hours, health authorities said. These were four females, aged 70, 77, 82 and 92 and a male aged 77. There were 342 new cases and 548 recoveries. 102 persons are currently in hospital, eight of whom in ITU.