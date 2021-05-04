Fully vaccinated Germans to be exempt from quarantine – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) – Germans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from quarantine on re-entering Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday after the government cabinet discussed plans to lift restrictions for people who have had their shots.

“Quarantine obligations – these can be omitted for fully vaccinated people, except, and this is important, when travelling back from virus-variant areas,” Spahn said, adding that the government aimed to have a regulation “next week at the latest” detailing the rights of people who have been vaccinated.

He also aimed to have a digital vaccination card available by the end of June at the latest, he told a news conference.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

