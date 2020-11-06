Furlough scheme for 6,800 Alitalia workers extended to Sept. 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Alitalia has reached an agreement with trade unions to extend to September 2021 an extraordinary furlough scheme for 6,828 workers, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Rome is preparing to regain control of the loss-making carrier after 11 years of difficult private management and two failed restructuring attempts, as the coronavirus crisis devastates the global airline industry.
Alitalia employs around 11,500 people in total.
6th November 2020
Aspirin is the latest drug set to be evaluated in the large-scale Recovery trial — the Oxford University-run study that discovered the use of the common corticosteroid medicine dexamethasone in treating COVID-19 cases.
According to a p...
6th November 2020
Libya Observer reports that five new locations of mass graves were discovered in Tarhouna; south of Tripoli.
The director of the media office of the authority of finding the missing Abdelaziz Al-Jaafari said that the teams of the authority had be...
6th November 2020
Giuseppe Conte said Friday that his government's new three-tier restrictions system, which has put four Italian regions in soft lockdowns, was needed to stop the nation being overwhelmed by the spread of COVID-19.
The system has been criticised b...
6th November 2020
The FIGC has announced Italy CT Roberto Mancini has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Azzurri CT is asymptomatic and in isolation at home, after having tested positive for COVID-19.
“As part of the periodic checks carried out by the FIGC fo...
6th November 2020
The Kremlin on Friday rejected as untrue a report in Britain's mass market Sun newspaper which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have Parkinson's disease and be poised to quit early next year.
The Sun cited Professor Valer...
6th November 2020
6th November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden expanded his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House three days after polls closed.
Biden has a 253 to 214 l...
6th November 2020
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior
Amo...
6th November 2020
Three residents of Nagorno-Karabakh’s largest city were killed during overnight shelling by Azeri forces, the enclave’s ethnic Armenian-controlled Emergency and Rescue Service said on Friday, as the battle for control of its major settlements intens...
6th November 2020
The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on $4 billion (£3 billion) of U.S. imports including planes and plane parts next week in retaliation over U.S. subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing <BA.N>, EU diplomats said on Friday.
A majority o...
