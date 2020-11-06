Furlough scheme for 6,800 Alitalia workers extended to Sept. 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alitalia has reached an agreement with trade unions to extend to September 2021 an extraordinary furlough scheme for 6,828 workers, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Rome is preparing to regain control of the loss-making carrier after 11 years of difficult private management and two failed restructuring attempts, as the coronavirus crisis devastates the global airline industry.

Alitalia employs around 11,500 people in total.

Like this: Like Loading...