Furlough scheme for 6,800 Alitalia workers extended to Sept. 2021

Alitalia has reached an agreement with trade unions to extend to September 2021 an extraordinary furlough scheme for 6,828 workers, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Rome is preparing to regain control of the loss-making carrier after 11 years of difficult private management and two failed restructuring attempts, as the coronavirus crisis devastates the global airline industry.

Alitalia employs around 11,500 people in total.
