Fury defeats Wilder with 11th round knockout to retain WBC title

(Reuters) -Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder with a vicious 11th round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Wilder was the aggressor early in the slugfest, using his jab to back up the larger Fury while trying to set up his powerful right hand.

Fury weathered the early storm and knocked Wilder down in the third round but the American responded in the fourth, sending the Briton to the canvas twice with shots to the head from close range.

But Fury continued to bludgeon Wilder as the fight wore on and ended the brutal affair with a clean right hand to the side of his head in the penultimate round.

The battered Wilder reportedly went to hospital immediately after the fight.

With the win, Fury (31-0-1) has now taken two of the three meetings between the rivals after the first fight ended in a draw and Fury dominated the second meeting.

Photo Tyson Fury of England (L) in action against Deontay Wilder of the USA during their 12 rounds WBC heavyweight world championship title fight at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 09 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK BACHINI