Future kings Charles and William to pay tribute to Queen at Jubilee concert

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are to take to the stage to pay public tributes to the Queen during the star-studded Jubilee concert.

The father and son – both future kings – will speak separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the BBC’s open-air show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening.

William is also heading to Cardiff – along with Kate – to meet the performers and organisers behind a Jubilee concert at Cardiff Castle, which is separate to Saturday evening’s concert in London.

Diana Ross, Queen, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people in England’s capital.

Stars including broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, Tennis player Emma Raducanu, former footballer David Beckham and comedian and writer Stephen Fry will also feature, and there will be a specially-recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Clarence House and Kensington Palace announced both Charles and William would address the crowds at the high profile Platinum Party at the Palace, which falls on the third evening of the four-day Jubilee festivities.

A pub advertising the Platinum Jubilee during the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain. Britain is enjoying a four day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 06 February 1952. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

It is thought unlikely the Queen will attend the concert but confirmation of any movements will be released later on Saturday.

She will not attend Saturday’s Epsom Derby Day, but the avid racegoer will watch the developments on TV from Windsor.

Jubilee celebrations at the course will still go ahead as planned, with the Princess Royal expected to represent her mother.

The track intends to honour the monarch with 40 jockeys who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal silks to form a guard of honour, while a number of her former racehorses will parade.

The Queen, 96, who has been facing ongoing mobility problems, pulled out of attending the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday after experiencing discomfort following two balcony appearances and a beacon lighting on Thursday.

The royal family has wished the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet a happy birthday as she turns one.

Harry and Meghan’s second child, born at 11.40am on Friday June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the Queen.

The royal family Twitter account posted a balloon emoji and a happy birthday message on Saturday.

Neither Lilibet, nor her older brother three-year-old Archie, have been seen in public at any of the Jubilee celebrations so far.

