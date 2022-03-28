G20 discusses establishment of worldwide health protocols for travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Group of 20 major economies (G20) chair Indonesia has started talks with members on standardising health protocols for travel, its health minister said on Monday, stressing the importance of harmonising rules and technology as global travel resumes.

“Every person on this earth who travels… can do so more efficiently,” Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a news conference at a G20 health meeting in Yogyakarta, where standardising requirements is being discussed.

An aide to Indonesia’s health minister, Setiaji, said countries were getting ready to roll out a global website to scan and verify travellers’ vaccination status.

All G20 members support the rollout, but China will not participate yet “due to technical reasons,” he said without giving further details.

Indonesia’s proposal is that standardisation must still adhere to COVID-19 policies of respective countries, including which vaccines, tests, or testing authorities would be recognised, Health Minister Budi said.

Indonesia has also discussed streamlining protocols with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union, for travel between both regions, he said.

His remarks come as many countries relax restrictions to try to revive tourism and business travel.

via Reuters