G20 leaders have reached deal on climate language in final communique – source

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) – The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the final communique which will be released at the end of their two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources said earlier on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the COP26 climate conference, Prince Charles said the future of humanity and nature was at stake and it was time to grasp the opportunity for a green recovery.

He called on leaders at the G20 summit in Rome to take meaningful action.

Photo – Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio with Charles, Prince of Wales, during the G20 summit of world leaders to discuss climate change, covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery, at the Roma Convention Center La Nuvola, in Rome, Italy, 31 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

