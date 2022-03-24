G7 leaders tell Russia not to use biological, chemical, nuclear weapons

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations warned Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine, they said in statement released after talks in Brussels on Thursday.

“We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related material,” said the leaders in a joint statement released by Germany.

All countries were ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine, they said.

On energy, the leaders called on oil- and gas-producing countries to act responsibly and boost supplies to international markets, adding that OPEC had a role to play in this. They also said they would avoid food export bans.

G7 to respond with more sanctions if needed -German chancellor

The Group of Seven wealthy nations are all committed to fully implementing agreed sanctions measures on Russia and will respond with further sanctions if necessary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

“That is a strong signal and decisive action. And we must live up to our global responsibility in the G7,” Scholz said in a news conference after meeting other G7 and NATO leaders in Brussels, adding sanctions were already having a strong impact in the short term.

Reuters

Photo Roberta Metsola Facebook