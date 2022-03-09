Malta takes in 26 Ukrainian refugees, Abela says / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8 March 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

1745- Latest News update

Times of Malta says The Russian embassy has been on the receiving end of threats since the invasion of Ukraine, forcing it to request security outside its premises in Kappara, a senior government source has confirmed.

MaltaToday says the 20-year-old man involved in Saturday’s crash in Baħrija has passed away.

Newsbook says PN leader Bernard Grech defended his proposal to temporarily fix the price of bread, insisting that people’s well-being must be safeguarded as the Ukraine crisis deepens.

TVM says that Torrent Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharmaceutical company, this morning announced an investment of 22 million euro and the creation of 120 jobs

Malta has taken in 26 Ukrainian refugees, Abela says: Some 26 people who have fled Ukraine have so far been granted refugee status in Malta and have already arrived in the country. Prime Minister Robert Abela said the refugees are expected to stay in the country for the foreseeable future. It is not clear whether they are staying with family members or are being housed by the government. Abela did not divulge how many refugees the country expects to take in as civilians in Ukraine are forced to flee their homes and head for safety.

Bakers, brewers and dairy farms brace for price hikes: Bakeries, brewers and milk producers are expecting the increase in the price of grains triggered by the Ukraine war to drive their costs higher with many saying they plan to absorb the blow for as long as financially feasible. Klara Fava, from Golden Harvest bakery, said that since the war was impacting the biggest exporters of wheat – Ukraine and Russia – with neighbouring countries holding on to their supplies, this was set to impact the cost of producing bread. A spokesperson for Simonds Farsons Cisk, Malta’s leading brewery, said that higher prices were now expected.



Covid-19 Update: Cases are steadily rising, as 138 Covid-19 positive people were found overnight. There were 84 new recoveries. Two men, aged 80 and 90, died while Covid-19

positive. There are 35 people in hospital, 4 of whom are in the ITU.

Morning Briefing

Gas company says it has enough supply for foreseeable future

Liquigas Malta, the largest provider of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Malta, put consumers’ minds at rest that it had secured supplies of LPG to meet demand in Malta for the foreseeable future. “This was achieved thanks to the support SHV Energy, a Dutch company shareholder of Liquigas Malta, which is a global leader in the distribution of LPG across more than 25 countries worldwide,” the company said. No indications where given to whether price increases were necessary. [Times of Malta]

PN manifesto comes with terms and conditions attached – Abela

PM Abela said that the PN’s manifesto comes “with terms and conditions” attached to it, while Labour’s provides clarity on the nature of proposals and their costs. Speaking in Zabbar, Abela said all of his party’s proposals look to directly invest in people. “Our political style is inspired from the will to help the people of this country,” the Labour leader said. [Malta Today]

PL Govt first creates problems, then solves them after being pressured – Grech

A PL government first creates problems, solves them after being pressured, and then expects to be given praise and credit for doing so, Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Tuesday. Grech said that first, Prime Minister Robert Abela burdens groups with costs and bureaucracy, then says he will eliminate that bureaucracy”. He said that the PN will eliminate such bureaucracy for NGOs, particularly those regarding local feasts, by simplifying the process for obtaining the needed permits, aiding in finances. [Independent]

Covid-19 Update

Malta has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 tally in almost a month, with 159 new cases as one person died while positive with the virus. The number of new cases is the highest since February 9, when 172 new cases were recorded.