Gasan family looking to exit from Electrogas investment

Gasan is looking to exit its interest from the Electrogas power station investment, the family has said.

The Gasan family said that it has refrained from commenting on the ElectroGas controversy since it does not have a major interest and its representatives are not on the board.

The family said it was “mortified and shocked” that links were being drawn between this project and the brutal assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia was working on a large leak of information on Electrogas at the time of her murder. Her family has said that she was working on revealing that Yorgen Fenech, one of the Electrogas director was the owner of 17Black. 17 Black was identified as one of two sources of income for the Panama companies Hearnville and Tillgate, set up for Dr Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Yorgen Fenech is now accused of complicity in organising and financing the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“We declare, publicly and unequivocally, that if there is substance to the allegations of corruption in relation to the project, we had absolutely nothing to do with it: we did not participate in it, we did not support it, we did not condone it and we did not know about it. And if it did happen, we condemn it without reservation and trust that justice will be served,” it said.

In its statement, the Gasan family said it supported ElectroGas commissioning the necessary investigations concerning all aspects of the project. “We understand that this is a technical and complex project to explain. We continue to encourage ElectroGas to reply and engage with the public on each and every allegation being made,” the family added.

It said it has only registered losses in its investment in Electrogas and that “In view of the controversy surrounding this project and irrespective of the fact that we have done nothing untoward at any point, we have decided to identify all avenues to exit our interest and not to profit in any way from this investment,” it said.

