Genetic testing to be allowed for hereditary disorders / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 9 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Genetic testing to be allowed for hereditary disorders

According to a protocol filed in parliament on Wednesday by Health Minister Chris Fearne, genetic testing on embryos will be permitted for nine hereditary disorders. The protocol developed by the Embryo Protection Authority is included in the government’s proposed changes to the in-vitro fertilization law. The legislative debate on the reforms started yesterday. Nationalist Party MPs have confirmed their opposition to the proposed genetic testing of fertilised embryos for inheritable conditions as debate on amendments to IVF regulations.

Former prison official tried to broker deal with official accused of harassment – reports

A court heard on Wednesday that former prison official Randolph Spiteri attempted to mediate a settlement between a Transport Malta official accused of sexual harassment and his victim’s husband. A man whose wife claimed that Transport Malta officer Clint Axisa sexually assaulted her at work testified that he received a call from Spiteri pressing him to seek an agreeable “solution.” Axisa, a female enforcement officer who is now on leave, is accused of sexual harassment of a female colleague and another lady. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: On Wednesday, health officials reported 102 new cases of Covid-19. In the meantime, 104 persons have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,387.