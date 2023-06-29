Geneva Airport says flight cancellations likely as strike set for Friday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA, June 29 (Reuters) – Geneva Airport said some of its employees were planning to stage a strike on Friday that was likely to cause flight delays and cancellations at the start of the summer travel season.

“The strike announced by the public service trade union is regrettable because it is taking place on the first day of vacation departures, including those of employees,” the airport said in a statement on Thursday.

“Flight delays and cancellations are likely.”

In a separate notice on its website, the airport called on passengers to arrive two and a half hours before their flights.

The airport said the strike was called after its board of directors approved a salary policy that freezes pay increases for some employees.

Geneva Airport is a hub for diplomats and officials travelling to the United Nations.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group