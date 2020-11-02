Geneva introduces partial lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Faced with the worsening Covid-19 situation, canton Geneva will enter a state of semi-confinement from 7pm on Monday. Bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be closed; schools will remain open.

The cantonal government reminded people that gatherings of more than five people in public spaces, particularly in public squares, busy walkways, parks and near bodies water were banned.

Also banned were public and private events involving more than five people, both inside and outside, including within the family circle. Exceptions include households of more than five people, weddings of up to five persons and funerals of up to 50 people.

Switzerland has 154,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

