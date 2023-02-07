Geoffrey Fichte to succeed Simon Vaughan Johnson as HSBC Bank Malta CEO

Reading Time: 3 minutes

HSBC Bank Malta announced that Simon Vaughan Johnson will be relinquishing his post as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the bank. He will be retiring from the bank on 30 April 2023 after serving for 36 years with the HSBC Group.

Simon Vaughan Johnson will be replaced in the post of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the bank by Geoffrey Fichte, who will take up these positions on 1 May 2023, subject to regulatory approval being obtained by such date.

Geoffrey Fichte is currently the President and CEO of HSBC Bank Uruguay. He has over 20 years experience in financial services across retail, commercial and corporate banking. He has previously held several senior international positions within the HSBC Group, including Head of Business Banking, HSBC Mexico; Senior Executive, Corporate Development & Global Strategy, HSBC Group, London; and Senior Manager International (Asia), Hong Kong. Originally from New York, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

The Board of Directors has expressed its gratitude towards Simon Vaughan Johnson for the dedicated and professional service he has given to the bank since his appointment in July 2020.

John Bonello, Chairman of HSBC Bank Malta, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Simon, who arrived in Malta to take up the position of CEO and Executive Director just before the country went into Covid-19 lockdown. Simon exhibited great leadership with our response to this unforeseen crisis and he did so with great skill and empathy, always having the safety of our customers and employees at the very forefront of every decision made. We are very grateful that during these challenging times, Simon also successfully managed to continue to focus on safe growth and deliver results, and as a consequence our Bank is stronger and safer. I take the opportunity to welcome Geoffrey Fitche to HSBC Malta. He is an internationally experienced banker with a proven track record of building businesses and driving performance. I am confident that Geoffrey’s professional background will seamlessly pave the way to the next phase for our Bank.”

Geoffrey Fichte, said: “I am honoured for the opportunity to lead HSBC Malta as CEO and Executive Director. I will endeavor to build on the bank’s successes and look forward to working closely with the Board, leadership team and employees as we plan and execute the next phase of the Bank´s growth strategy. I am confident that we shall continue to rise to the challenge and deliver for our shareholders, customers, employees and society at large.”

Simon Vaughan Johnson, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead HSBC Bank Malta. HSBC is a strong bank that continues to be strategically focused on growing our business safely in Malta and is well positioned to thrive for the long term. I am delighted to welcome Geoffrey to lead this next phase. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chairman and the Board for their support, to my colleagues and employees for their hard work and dedication, and to our customers and shareholders for the trust that they have placed in HSBC.”

Information provided by HSBC

