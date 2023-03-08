Georgian police use tear gas to halt protest against ‘foreign agents’ law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the ex-Soviet state of Georgia used tear gas and stun grenades early on Wednesday to break up a protest outside Parliament against a draft law on “foreign agents”.

Reuters witnesses in the capital, Tbilisi, saw police with riot shields making arrests along Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare running through the centre of the city.

Hours earlier police had clashed with demonstrators, some of whom threw petrol bombs and stones. The crowd then gathered outside parliament, where some people pulled aside light metal barriers intended to keep the public away from the building.

In a statement, the interior ministry said people on both sides had been injured in what it called an extremely violent protest. Police would react to violations of the law, it added.

The ministry said 66 people had been detained over the hours-long clashes.

The protests erupted after legislators gave initial backing to the law, which critics say represents an authoritarian shift and could hurt the country’s bid to join the European Union.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first