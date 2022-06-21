Georgians hold aloft flag of Europe at pro-EU rally attended by tens of thousands in Tbilisi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tens of thousands rallied in support of Georgia’s membership to the European Union. Footage shows the huge crowd in the Georgian capital Tbilisi. The event was organised by the Home to Europe! group and protesters held posters reading “We are Europe.”

The event came days after the European Commission recommended waiting before granting Tbilisi candidate status to the bloc. Footage shows the crowd holding aloft the Georgian national flag and flag of Europe, used by the Council of Europe.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also said on Tuesday that his country is committed to joining NATO, but must solve its territorial problems with Russia before that. He made the statement while attending an economic conference in Qatar.

via Reuters