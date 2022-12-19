German business morale rises more than expected in December – Ifo

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) – German business morale rose more than expected in December as Europe’s largest economy approached the end of the year with an improved outlook despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey said on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.6 from a revised reading of 86.4 in November.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a December reading of 87.4.

GERMANYDec 2022Nov 2022Dec 2021
BUSINESS CLIMATE88.686.494.8
BUSINESS CONDITIONS94.493.297.0
BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS83.280.292.7

NOTE – The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 87.4.

COMPONENTSDec 2022Nov 2022Dec 2021
MANUFACTURING-5.6-11.517.0
SERVICES-1.2-5.34.9
TRADE-20.0-26.9-3.9
CONSTRUCTION-22.2-21.56.3

(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances)

(Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: