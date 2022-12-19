German business morale rises more than expected in December – Ifo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) – German business morale rose more than expected in December as Europe’s largest economy approached the end of the year with an improved outlook despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey said on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.6 from a revised reading of 86.4 in November.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a December reading of 87.4.

GERMANY Dec 2022 Nov 2022 Dec 2021 BUSINESS CLIMATE 88.6 86.4 94.8 BUSINESS CONDITIONS 94.4 93.2 97.0 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 83.2 80.2 92.7

NOTE – The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 87.4.

COMPONENTS Dec 2022 Nov 2022 Dec 2021 MANUFACTURING -5.6 -11.5 17.0 SERVICES -1.2 -5.3 4.9 TRADE -20.0 -26.9 -3.9 CONSTRUCTION -22.2 -21.5 6.3

(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances)

(Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

