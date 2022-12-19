German business morale rises more than expected in December – Ifo

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) – German business morale rose more than expected in December as Europe’s largest economy approached the end of the year with an improved outlook despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey said on Monday.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.6 from a revised reading of 86.4 in November.
A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a December reading of 87.4.
|GERMANY
|Dec 2022
|Nov 2022
|Dec 2021
|BUSINESS CLIMATE
|88.6
|86.4
|94.8
|BUSINESS CONDITIONS
|94.4
|93.2
|97.0
|BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS
|83.2
|80.2
|92.7
NOTE – The headline business climate index compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 87.4.
|COMPONENTS
|Dec 2022
|Nov 2022
|Dec 2021
|MANUFACTURING
|-5.6
|-11.5
|17.0
|SERVICES
|-1.2
|-5.3
|4.9
|TRADE
|-20.0
|-26.9
|-3.9
|CONSTRUCTION
|-22.2
|-21.5
|6.3
(Values given are seasonally adjusted balances)
(Reporting by Berlin newsroom)