German Chancellor Olaf Scholz eyes COVID vaccine mandate

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Sunday that it’s “naive” to think the coronavirus would disappear soon. He told the Süddeutsche Zeitung it is vital to increase Germany’s vaccination rate.

“We must not be naive. It is an illusion to believe that the pandemic will just miraculously be gone forever in three months’ time,” he said.

“Yes, the situation will hopefully improve and relax in the spring and summer. But next fall is sure to come.”

Over 75% of the German population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, but Scholz wants to get to 90%.

“I’m convinced now that without compulsory vaccination, we won’t be able to get the vaccination rates up to the level needed to get us out of the pandemic,” he said.

His remarks came a day before a scheduled meeting with Germany’s 16 state leaders to discuss coronavirus measures.

Photo – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz . EPA-EFE/MARKUS SCHREIBER / POOL

