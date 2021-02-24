German court issues guilty verdict in first Syria torture trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A German court sentenced a former member of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s security services to four and half years in prison after finding him guilty of facilitating the torture of 30 prisoners, a Syrian lawyer said on Wednesday.

Eyad A., was found guilty of arresting at least 30 opposition activists after an anti-Assad demonstration in 2011 and sending them to an intelligence facility knowing they would be tortured.

A few weeks shy of the 10th anniversary of Syria’s revolution, the verdict in his case in Koblenz marks a groundbreaking moment of justice for the hundreds of thousands of people who have disappeared in the regime’s state-run torture system.

