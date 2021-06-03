German economy has put worst of COVID crisis behind it – Altmaier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The German economy has put the worst of the coronavirus crisis behind it and could achieve faster-than-expected growth of 4% this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

The government now has to work out how to phase out its massive emergency and stimulus measures in a responsible way, Altmaier said, adding that he was in favour of extending coronavirus state aid for companies until the end of the year.

Photo: German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier . EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL