German electoral race remains open but SDP solidifies lead

Less than a week before Germany’s federal election, the race remains open with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) leading in voter polls as the country searches for a new chancellor to replace Angela Merkel after 16 years at the helm.

The SPD, receiving 26 percent of the vote, has solidified its lead over the conservative alliance, which is made up of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), according to a public opinion poll.

Current finance minister and vice-chancellor, Olaf Scholz, had 31 percent of votes in the polls.

According to polls, Merkel’s CDU/CSU is leading with 21 percent of the votes if the elections were held now, while its candidate Armin Laschet, would receive 12 percent, tied with Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party, which came in third with 15 percent.

The Free Democratic Party (FDP) scored 12 percent, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 11 percent and Left party with six percent.

The CDU/CSU is discussing whether the party should consider not forming a cabinet if it fails to maintain its position as the largest party.

SDP is already looking forward to leading a government upon victory. Its candidate Scholz on Sunday said that the party’s primary measure of governance will focus on social security.

The Green Party’s Baerbock said the next government must adopt policies to tackle climate change.

Although Christian Lindner, chairman of FDP also called for more efforts to climate issues, he stressed that Germany should be the world’s “technological champion,” not “moral champion.”

