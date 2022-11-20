German firms abroad more optimistic than those at home about coming months – survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) – German companies abroad remain mostly optimistic about business in the coming months despite nearly half of them expecting an economic downturn, according to a survey.

Nearly 40% of the companies expect better business in the coming year while 42% see the current situation as unchanged, according to the AHK World Business Outlook, a survey of 3,100 German companies active abroad, that was published on Thursday.

While companies are feeling the strained global economy, “depending on their respective international markets … they find stable, if not even advantageous conditions, which in turn give confidence,” said Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) head of foreign trade Volker Treier.

That compares with only 8% of companies in Germany saying they expect better business, while 52% saying they expect it to become worse, according to the DIHK’s autumn survey.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first