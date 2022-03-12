German football federation removes honorary membership from former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The German football federation (DFB) removed honorary membership from former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder on Friday over his refusal to cut ties to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The 77-year-old Schroeder continues to hold positions within Russian state-owned companies and was reportedly in Moscow this week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he is closely linked.

The DFB made the announcement at its assembly in Bonn where the largest single sports federation in the world will elect its latest president.

Former politician Bernd Neuendorf is standing with the backing of the amateur side of the game while Peter Peters, who has spent his career in football, is supported by the professional side.

DPA