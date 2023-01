German minister promises Ukraine weapons, EU accession help on surprise trip

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv near the Russian border on Tuesday, promising more weapons as well as “concrete offers” to help Ukraine join the European Union.

In a statement ahead of a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Baerbock expressed Germany’s solidarity with Ukrainians living through Russia’s invasion and harsh winter conditions.

“This city is a symbol of the absolute insanity of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and of the endless suffering that people, especially here in the east of the country, are confronted with every day,” she said.

After Germany last week promised to send Marder fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of increased military support, Baerbock promised more weapons, without specifying which ones.

“In Kharkiv we can see the courage, the resilience and therefore the hope for a life in peace,” Baerbock told a press conference after her arrival.

Senior Russian legislator Leonid Slutsky, echoing Moscow’s line that it launched the war to “denazify” Ukraine, said history would harshly judge the comments by Baerbock.

She “unfortunately cannot conceal her sympathy for the reincarnation of Nazism in the Ukrainian project and its clearly nostalgic notes,” he wrote on Telegram. Slutsky heads the foreign affairs committee in the Duma lower house of parliament.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first