German police making progress in Madeleine McCann investigation

Sky News reports that police have been investigating the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case for four years.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters says police have been looking for information on the main suspect, known as Christian B, for a long time and “had already built up a fact file on him before we asked the public to help us”.

A year ago the prosecutor and Scotland Yard announced they had a new suspect and made appeals to anyone who knew him, his movements and lifestyle.

A handout photo made available by the Milan branch of Italy’s Carabinieri police force shows an undated photograph of 43-year-old German convict Christian Brueckner, whom investigators are treating as the main suspect in the as-yet-unsolved case of the 2007 disappearance of British child Madeleine McCann in Portugal . EPA-EFE/CARABINIERI HANDOUT

They didn’t name the suspect, but it quickly emerged he was a 43-year-old German drifter known, under German privacy laws, as Christian B.

Mr Wolters said: “By that time Christian B had been under investigation already for three years. We did not take the decision to go public lightly.

“Since then we have found a lot more pieces of the puzzle, but I cannot reveal what they are. We are making progress and have the same number of investigators working on the case, but we don’t yet have enough to charge the suspect.”

He added: “There is no time limit to our investigation, but we won’t keep it going forever.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that police are set to probe a clairvoyant’s claim that Madeleine is buried in a forest six miles from where she vanished in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007 aged three.

Michael Schneider, 50, who has located the remains of ­several people, contacted the BKA, Germany’s FBI, three weeks ago with the coordinates.

It is claimed they replied: “Your ­information will be incorporated into our work.” Schneider said: “I do not give out such information lightly.”

Photo: A file photograph dated 12 May 2007 shows a poster displayed of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, a British girl who went missing in 2007 while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, in Lagos, Portugal. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

