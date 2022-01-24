German police say lone Heidelberg gunman is dead after injuring several people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) – German police said on Monday a lone gunman was dead after injuring several people in an attack in a lecture hall in the southwestern university town of Heidelberg.

“This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead,” police said in a tweet.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild said the shooter opened fire in the lecture hall and injured several people before turning his weapon on himself.

Earlier, police said a large deployment of police and emergency services was on the scene at the Neuenheimer Feld area of the town, which is home to university facilities.

#Heidelberg: Großeinsatzlage im #NeuenheimerFeld; mehrere Verletze.

Polizei und Rettungskräfte mit starken Kräften vor Ort! Wir halten Euch auf dem Laufenden, sobald Näheres bekannt ist! pic.twitter.com/uS4ZDiB7ZK — Polizei Mannheim (@PolizeiMannheim) January 24, 2022

File photo by EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER