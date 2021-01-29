German regulator expects EU approval of AstraZeneca with no age restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The head of Germany’s vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference on Friday.

The bloc’s drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is due to issue a recommendation on AstraZeneca’s vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, later today.

Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said European regulators were in a position to approve the vaccine without restrictions with the warning that the available data for older age groups was weaker.

via Reuters

