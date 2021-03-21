German team discovers thrombosis trigger in AstraZeneca vaccine recipients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Researchers at the Greifswald teaching hospital in northern Germany said that they had discovered the cause of the unusual blood clotting found in some recipients of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) reported.

The investigation showed how the vaccine caused rare thrombosis in the brain in a small number of patients.

The discovery means that targeted treatment can be offered to those who suffer similar clotting, using a very common medication.

The success was a result of cooperation between the Greifswald hospital, state health regulator the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), as well as doctors in Austria — a nurse there died from thrombosis in the brain after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

The researchers emphasized that treatment would only be possible in patients where blood clots appear, rather than as a preventative treatment.

Main Photo: A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

