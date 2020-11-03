German transport minister to propose trade-in programme for old trucks

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday he would propose a trade-in incentive for old lorries, adding that he would try to get this on the table at a commercial vehicles summit he is holding next week.
He said there were already subsidy programmes for trucks with more environmentally-friendly engines but added that there were not enough of them on the market.
He said that bus and lorry plants would need to restart production to avoid shutting down, adding: “The only way to do this is by providing subsidies.