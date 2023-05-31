German unemployment rises less than expected in May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) – German unemployment rose less than expected in May, showing a resilience of the labour market despite difficult economic conditions, labour office figures showed on Wednesday.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work increased by 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.573 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that figure to rise by 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 5.6%.

“Despite a weak economy, the labour market is steady overall,” said Daniel Terzenbach, head of the regions at the Labour Office.

Compared with May 2022, the number of unemployed is 284,000 higher. Even without taking into account Ukrainian refugees, unemployment would have risen year-on-year, albeit less sharply, the labour office said.

In May, there were 767,000 job openings, 98,000 fewer than a year ago.

GERMAN UNEMPLOYMENT May ’23 Apr ’23 May ’22 Change (adj) +9,000 +23,000 -3,000 Number in millions(adj) 2.573 2.564 2.289 Rate (adj) 5.6 5.6 5.0 Change (unadj) -41,934 -8,097 -49,559 Number in millions(unadj) 2.544 2.586 2.260 Rate (unadj) 5.5 5.7 4.9

