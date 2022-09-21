German union calls on banks to pay workers 1500 euro energy bonus

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) – The German union Verdi on Wednesday called on Germany’s top banks to pay some of its lowest-earning workers a special bonus to help them combat higher energy prices.
The union is asking for a 1500-euro payment for this year and another for the next, affecting some 40,000 employees, the union said.
“There are also low-wage employees in the banking industry. For them, things are now getting very tight financially,” Verdi official Jan Duscheck said in a tweet.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , whose employees are affected by the demand, declined to comment.
Handelsblatt first reported on the effort.
