German vaccination campaign saved thousands of lives: study

Germany’s mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus has prevented thousands of deaths, according to a new study released by Germany’s public health body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The report, which was published on Friday, found that vaccinations during the “third wave” of the virus prevented 38,000 deaths. Over 706,000 new cases of infection were prevented due to people getting the jab.

The calculated model was based on data from the last 6.5 months of Germany’s mass vaccination campaign this year.

Vaccinations prevented more than 76,000 hospitalizations, and kept nearly 20,000 people from winding up in an intensive care unit.

The RKI found that vaccinations have a high rate of effectivness against the virus. The health body says data shows that vaccinations will “pave the way out of the pandemic.”

Photo: Health workers prepare trays with syringes with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL

