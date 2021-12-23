Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, it said on Thursday, making it more difficult for unvaccinated travellers to return to Germany from those countries.

It also said it was removing Austria from its list of high-risk areas. The changes take effect from midnight on Saturday.

Photo Travellers with protective masks wait at the airport in Munich, Germany, 27 November 2021. The spread of a new potentially more dangerous variant of coronavirus, the B.1.1.529 Coronavirus variant Omicron, in southern Africa has caused international concern. Experts fear that it could be highly contagious because of an unusually large number of mutations and could also penetrate the protective shield of vaccines more easily. Many countries placed travel ban on flights to and from Southern African countries. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND