Germany backs plan for naval, aerial operation to control Mediterranean migration crisis

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said she supports the proposal to expand air and naval surveillance of the EU’s external borders that was part of the 10-point plan on migrants presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Lampedusa on Sunday.

“We cannot do anything else, otherwise we will not have the migration situation in hand,” Faeser told ARD television.

On Saturday Faeser took part in a videoconference on the migrant situation in Lampedusa involving Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, her French counterpart Gérald Darmanin and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, “We will move together to launch a common plan of action to, on one hand, support Italy at the humanitarian level, and, on the other, to see how to obtain more control,” she said.

