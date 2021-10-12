Germany becomes first European team to qualify for 2022 World Cup with North Macedonia win

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany became the first European team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by crushing North Macedonia 4-0 away on Monday to secure top spot in Group J with two games to spare.

A second-half double by Timo Werner and one goal each from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala secured Germany’s fifth win in their fifth game under new coach Hansi Flick and lifted them to 21 points, with Romania in second place on 13.

All group winners in European qualification automatically secure a place at the tournament in Qatar.

“From the result it was perfect. We got what we wanted, qualified as quickly as possible and we now have five wins in a row,” Flick, who succeeded Joachim Loew earlier this year, said.

“Again the attitude was right. Compliments to the team. They did not ease off. The first half was a bit wild and we lacked a bit of precision. But we kept at it. We can be satisfied.”

Photo via Germany National Football Team Facebook

