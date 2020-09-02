Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A comatose critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced “unequivocal evidence” that the Russian opposition critic was poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...