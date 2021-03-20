Germany heading for harder lockdown as 16,000 new infections recorded

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coronavirus infections in Germany are once more nearing the critical marker of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the course of seven days, a threshold which when crossed would demand tighter shutdowns again.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said the seven-day incidence was at 99.9 nationwide as of Saturday morning, up from 95.6. Its previous high had been reached on December 22 with 197.6.

Infection numbers in Germany have been rising steadily over the past weeks. Health authorities reported 16,033 new infections and 207 deaths within one day, the RKI said. The number of new infections is significantly higher than Saturday one week ago.

The highest number of new infections registered within 24 hours was reached in mid-December with more than 30,000 cases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday after a summit between Germany’s federal and state governments about the country’s sluggish Covid-19 vaccination drive that Germany must not hesitate to introduce emergency measures and return to a hard lockdown if necessary.

“I had hoped that we would manage without using this emergency brake, but that won’t be possible, if I look at the development of the past days,” Merkel said.

State and federal representatives had agreed to impose a hard lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading, if the seven-day incidence rate reaches more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over one week again.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,645,783 proven infections with the virus. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. In total, 74,565 people died in connection with the coronavirus.

