Germany held to another 1-1 Nations League draw, in Hungary

Ambitious Germany remained winless in their Nations League campaign as they played to a third 1-1 draw in as many games on Saturday in Hungary.

Zsolt Nagy gave Hungary a dream start in the sixth minute but Germany were level three minutes later from Jonas Hofmann.

The promising start did not last and there were no more goals as static Germany found no way through Hungary’s deep defence and had to thank their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for several big saves after Hofmann had wasted their biggest second-half chance.

Italy are top of the group with five points after a 0-0 in England, Hungary have four, Germany three and England two. On Tuesday, Germany host Italy and England take on Hungary.

It was Germany’s fourth straight 1-1 overall, having also drawn with the Netherlands in a March friendly, after they had won eight in a row before under new coach Hansi Flick.

Photo – Goalie Manuel Neuer (L) of Germany makes a save during the UEFA Nations League soccer match Hungary vs. Germany in Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2022. EPA-EFE/TAMAS KOVACS HUNGARY OUT