Germany approves new national COVID-19 restrictions

Vaccination will become mandatory in Germany from February, the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel, has announced.

Germany will also impose extra nationwide restrictions on social contact for unvaccinated people – in what local media is describing as a “lockdown for the unvaccinated”.

The Covid situation is “very serious”, Merkel warned, with cases at very high levels and vaccine take-up still lower in Germany than in many other European countries.

Discos and clubs will have to shut if case numbers reach above a certain threshold, she added.

Austria became the first western country to make vaccines mandatory in recent days, while Greece said it would make jabs obligatory for over-60s.

Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz met German regional leaders today to agree a path forward for the country.