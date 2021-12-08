Germany inaugurates new government on Wednesday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

When Olaf Scholz takes his oath of office on Wednesday as Germany’s ninth post-war chancellor, there will be no motorcade bearing him to the Bundestag with flag-waving jubilant crowds cheering him on, nor a famous local singer belting out the national anthem.

In a nutshell, the day’s proceedings start with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier proposing to the Bundestag that Scholz be elected chancellor, based on the broad understanding that many back his appointment.

With the current Bundestag consisting of 736 people’s representatives, Scholz will need to secure an absolute majority of 369 votes. This won’t be an issue since the coalition he heads, consisting of the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP), already has 416 votes between them.

Then Scholz will head to the Bellevue Palace, the official presidential residence, to be officially appointed and receive his appointment papers, and then return to the Bundestag where he’ll be sworn in.

After which, he’ll likely address the Bundestag, spelling out the plans the new government has for the country for the next four years.

Perhaps the only tangible reminders of his swearing-in during the day might be the bouquets of flowers that Scholz will receive as the new chancellor from the various party representatives in the Bundestag.

So far, the only pre-swearing-in ripples in the German press has been the fact that Scholz will omit the final line of the traditional oath: “… so help me God.” But he had already done so during his oaths as finance minister and mayor of Hamburg, so it’s not a real issue.

Photo – A file photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) (R) and Finance Minister and vice Chancellor, Olaf Scholz (SPD) (L) arrive at the plenary hall of the Bundestag. EPA-EFE/MICHELE TANTUSSI

