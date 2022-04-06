Germany is in confidential talks over Ukraine guarantees – Scholz

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately end his “destructive war” in Ukraine, vowing to continue supporting the country in every way possible until the Kremlin had withdrawn its troops.

“Withdraw your troops from Ukraine and until then, we will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine,” he said in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany is delivering weapons to Ukraine from its army stores that are “rapidly available and effective,” he added

“It must be our goal that Russia does not win this war,” he said.

– Germany is in confidential discussions with Kyiv about possible security guarantees it could offer Ukraine to ensure its safety after Russia’s invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag.

Ukraine has proposed that as an alternative to NATO membership, something Russia insists it cannot accept, individual countries like Germany, Turkey or China could offer guarantees with a similar effect.

“We are in talks on guarantees with Ukraine,” he told Germany’s Parliament. “These talks are confidential.”

Photo – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a session of the German Parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN